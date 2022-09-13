CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that the university’s symphony has teamed up with Amarillo rock musicians for a Homecoming concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the university’s Canyon campus.

Officials detailed that the “Don’t Bring Me Down” concert will feature songs by 70’s rock band Electric Light Orchestra performed by the WT musicians along with the band Flashback!.

General admission, according to officials, will be $10 or free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card. Visit the WT website to purchase tickets while Buff Card holders can claim their tickets at the School of Music office in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

“My friends and I have been looking for ways we could support WT’s incredible School of Music, and when we heard this year’s Homecoming theme, it sparked this idea,” said Karr Ingham, Flashback! drummer and concert organizer. “People have loved the music of ELO for decades, and we thought we could really bring it to life in a truly special way by having the students in the WT Symphony Orchestra join us.”

“Professional orchestral musicians often are hired to perform alongside a rock band, but we don’t get the chance to offer them that kind of experience at WT,” Bartley said. “When Karr and his friends approached us with this idea, we jumped at the chance. The fact that the concert will raise money to support our program is an incredible affirmation of the students’ efforts.”

Officials noted that the concert will feature faculty members Susan Martin Tariq, professor of music, along with John Shanks, associate professor of music, and members of the WT Chorale.

Members of the band Flashback! include Ingraham, Chuck Alexander, Stacy Flores, Mary Lyn Halley, Bob Hopkins, Larry Martin, Tony Naples, and Michelle Sanford.