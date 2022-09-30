CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23.

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted an offense under a portion of the Texas Penal Code that outlines “Terroristic Threats.”

After officials found no active threat on the campus, a search was started for the suspect. White was found in Tulia and placed under custody by the Tulia Police Department. After White was detained, the University Police Department “took custody of, transported and booked the person into the Randall County Jail for felony Terroristic Threat,” according to previous reports.

According to documents from Randall County, White’s bond was set at $100,000.