WT students to host Earth Day event for regional schools

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University students are hosting an Earth Day event to help regional elementary students learn about the importance of protecting the environment, according to a WT press release.

The event will be held for third and fourth grade students at Thomas R. Helton Elementary School in Wheeler and Wildorado Elementary School and the Environmental Science Society at WT and the American Chemical Society will lead several activities, the university said.

Damaris Washington, ESS Vice President and junior environmental science—geology major from Borger, explained the importance of Earth Day.

“We all live on Planet Earth, and we all need to do our best to keep it in the best shape possible. That starts with education. That’s the first step in making progress.”

The event will be held in two sessions on April 21 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley student center, according to the university, and attendees must wear masks to comply with COVID-19 precautions.

Four graduate students and Environmental Science Society members will have Earth Day webinars, according to the WT press release.

Dates and times for the webinar sessions include:

April 19 at 4 p.m. – Human hair as oil absorbent, presented by Samir Subedi, an environmental science graduate student from Kathmandu, Nepal.

April 19 at 4:20 p.m. – Applicability of hydrogen peroxide to atmospheric immersion freezing tests, presented by Kimberly Sauceda, an environmental science graduate student from Borger.

April 26 at 4 p.m. – Full-scale marine remediation of coastal systems, presented by Jed McInroe, an environmental science graduate student from Crosbyton.

April 26 at 4:20 p.m. – Playa lake conservation and use, presented by Daisa Brown, an environmental science graduate student from Fort Worth.

According to WT, the event is open to the public and you can schedule a date and time to participate at wtamu.webex.com/meet/nhiranuma. Attendees should mute themselves during presentations and use the chat function to participate.