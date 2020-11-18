WT students team up with the Potter-Randall county Medical Alliance with campaign to encourage mask wearing

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s said their student-run PR firm is helping the Potter-Randall County Medical Alliance with their campaign to encourage people to wear masks.
WT said their students have been thinking through strategies and recruiting local influencers to participate in #WeCareMaskUp selfies with quotes of why they wear a mask and creating graphics for Facebook.
