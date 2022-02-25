CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University students recently took home multiple ADDY awards at the 2022 American Advertising Awards, hosted by AAF Amarillo.

The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to “recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.” According to a news release from WT, students from the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance won a total of 13 ADDY awards during this year’s ceremony on Feb. 17, including eight Silver and four Gold ADDY’s as well as a Special Judges Award.

Adrian Ballesteros, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, received multiple awards for his works, with his “White Claw Rebrand” project winning a Gold ADDY and the Special Judges Award.

“When I went up to get all of those awards, it just felt surreal,” Ballesteros said in the release. “I guess it was a confirmation of my ability as a designer to be able to create something that I’m proud of.”

In addition, Jacob Toon, a junior digital communication and media major from Lewisville, won a Gold ADDY for working on the audio for the “City of Canyon 2021-2022 Budget” video.

“When you see the final product and how well it flows together, [considering] how many script changes there were and how many times we had to reshoot it, it’s really nice seeing that final project and it was really nice to win an award for it,” Toon said in the release.

Sophia Britto, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo, explained what it meant to win her Silver ADDYs for being the creative team lead for the Pak-A-Sak campaign and the director for the “Welcome to Canyon, Texas” video.

“In the moment, you notice the flaws in your own work and always feel like you could’ve done better, but it was nice to be awarded by AAF and to be recognized on a professional level,” Britto said in the release.

Matthew Rivers, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, won a Silver ADDY for his graphic design on the project “E Pluribus Unum AMoA.”

“I’m shocked that they picked the stuff that I thought was more of me expressing myself than me trying to win an award,” Rivers said in the release.

Hannah Valencia, a senior communication studies major from Santa Rosa, Calif., worked with the 1910 PR team that won two Silver ADDYs for social media campaigns promoting the 1910 PR blog and the Communication Hall of Fame.

“It was very cool to see that student work can earn this level of recognition,” Valencia said in the release. “It’s easy to get caught up in just doing something for class and not think about how it might be judged as a professional piece of work.”

WT released the complete list of students who won ADDYs:

Gold ADDY and Special Judges Award: “White Claw Rebrand”

⦁ Designer: Adrian Ballesteros

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Gold ADDY: “City of Canyon 2021-2022 Budget”

⦁ Director: Jordan Conde

⦁ Camera: Christian Guerrero

⦁ Audio: Jacob Toon

⦁ Adviser: Randy Ray

Gold ADDY: “Amalgamation”

⦁ Animator: Adrian Ballesteros

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Gold ADDY: “US Currency Redesign”

⦁ Designer: Adrian Ballesteros

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Silver ADDY: “Canyon Chamber of Commerce”

⦁ Director: Carson Bradley

⦁ Writer/Editor: Andrew Helterbran

⦁ Writer/Editor: Kara Villarreal

⦁ Adviser: Randy Ray

Silver ADDY: “Teros Typeface Design”

⦁ Type Designer: Adrian Ballesteros

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Silver ADDY: “Album Poster Concepts”

⦁ Designer: Adrian Ballesteros

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Silver ADDY: “E Pluribus Unum AmoA”

⦁ Graphic Designer: Matthew Rivers

⦁ Adviser: Marcus Melton

Silver ADDY: “Pak-A-Sak Campaign Plans Book”

⦁ Credit: WT Buffalo Advertising

⦁ Adviser: Dr. Mary Liz Brooks

Silver ADDY: “Welcome to Canyon, Texas”

⦁ Director: Sophia Britto

⦁ Camera: Pedro Lama-Colon

⦁ Editor: Tomi Moralez

⦁ Adviser: Randy Ray

Silver ADDY: “Communication Hall of Fame Campaign”

⦁ Credit: 1910 PR

⦁ Adviser: Emily Kinsky

Silver ADDY: “Campaign for the 1910 PR Blog”

⦁ Credit: 1910 PR

⦁ Adviser: Emily Kinsky