WT Students display diverse artwork amid pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University student, Rachel Dixon describes her artwork as, “heavy blacks or lots of color, or monochromatic.”



This year, Dixon’s artwork paints a theme relevant to an unusual year.



“The main running theme is just change, processes it’s just a really broad statement,” Dixon added.



A broad statement that the WT painting major hopes spectators can take away from her work.



“The thing about abstract is people get their own takeaway, everyone wants to feel however they want about it,” Dixon added.



While everyone’s 2020 experience is different, Dixon had to work around the pandemic for this year’s Bachelor’s of Fine Arts show.



“Because of covid we didn’t really have an opening this year,” Dixon explained.



Instead, Dixon and two other students will showcase their work for the rest of the month at various locations.



Something Associate Professor, Jon Revett, said is a huge accomplishment.



“We didn’t know exactly what was happening with covid and to see it all up at the end of the day was really impressive for me and made me feel very proud,” Revett added.

The show will be on view through December 18 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. It also will be on view in 2021 in Amarillo National Bank Plaza II, 500 S. Taylor Street.

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 11, then by appointment.