CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a student team of stock analysts recently advanced to the regional championships, facing 20 other teams from across Texas and Louisiana.

According to a news release from the university, WT’s CFA Research Challenge team participated in the Charted Financial Analysts’ Global CFA Institute Research Challenge. In this challenge, students are tested on their knowledge of equity investments, as well as other topics like leadership, management, standards, ethics and regulations. During the challenge, students present their recommendations to and answer questions from judges from the industry.

“The competition showcases what our students have learned during their time in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business,” Barbara Wang, the Gene Edwards Professor of Banking and faculty adviser, said in the release. “We are very proud of our students and the opportunity to advance is a great achievement.”

According to the release, the team from West Texas A&M advanced with seven others to the oral competition round, losing to the eventual winner, the University of Texas – San Antonio. The work culminated in a 20-page analyst report, a 10-minute presentation, as well as a 10-minute question and answer session, officials said.

“The courses in the Engler College of Business are very rigorous, especially at the graduate level. But with CFA, we perform an analysis that is identical to what a financial analyst would be assigned to complete in a career setting,” Levi Zemanuel, a graduate student in finance and economics from Amarillo and a member of the team, said in the release. “This idea of working on a time-sensitive task with other people who have different schedules is reflective of the workforce today and prepares us to perform at the highest level after we graduate.”