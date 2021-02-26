WT student-run PR firm announces new executive leadership team

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication announced a new executive leadership team for its student-run public relations firm.

Allison Wallace, Gissel Olivas, Rachael Draper and Clarence Warren will lead the student staff at 1910 PR, the name of the PR firm, WT said.

The executive leadership team will also continue to serve clients throughout the spring semester, according to WT.

Wallace is a master’s student in the Department of Communication, and is set to serve as the new executive director for 1910 PR. WT said Wallace is a San Angelo native, and moved to Canyon to further her education. She has worked in the WT Office of Student Engagement and Leadership for two years.

Olivas, an Amarillo native who is also a Department of Communication graduate student, joined 1910 PR as an assistant adviser, WT stated.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity because I know it will open many doors for me in the future,” Olivas said. “I am looking forward to learning about PR in a way that I’ve never had the chance to do.”

Draper is a junior digital media and communications major from Abilene, and Warren is a senior public relations/advertising and public administration double major from Amarillo. According to WT, they will serve as assistant directors for the PR firm.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to challenge myself and further expand my career in PR,” Draper said. “I’m excited to lead other students as we continue this journey together.”

1910 PR was founded in the spring of 2017 and is nationally recognized by the Public Relations Student Society of America. The student-run PR firm provides opportunities for hands-on training in the field of public relations with real work/experience for clients, WT said.

Some of the clients include the WT Distinguished Lecture Series, R2O HP, and the Department of Communication. WT said student staff members complete tasks for clients including content creation, social media management, and event planning among other marketing strategies each semester.