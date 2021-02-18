WT student researcher to participate in statewide Undergraduate Research Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University undergraduate researcher will get a chance to show state legislators the latest advances in printing technology as a participant in the upcoming Undergraduate Research Day, WT announced.

According to a press release, Nathanael Solomon, a senior mechanical engineering major from Canyon, was nominated by Dr. Emily Hunt, dean of WT’s College of Engineering, to represent the University in this year’s event. This year’s theme is “Transforming Texas through Undergraduate Research.”

“Nathan is a remarkable young scholar, and this project has far-reaching implications for all Texans — and, indeed, people all over the world,” Hunt said. “Nathan embodies the work ethic, creativity and humanity-centered heart of the College of Engineering at WTAMU. We are excited to see the impact that he continues to have in the field of engineering in the future.”

Presentations will be virtual this year and will take place Feb. 23 and 24 from student researchers around the state. WT also reports the student researchers will show legislators and the public how research conducted by undergraduate students positively impacts the state.

Solomon’s project, which is a collaboration with CNS Pantex and the Texas A&M Experiment Station, will explore how additive manufacturing can be used to create stainless steel, a process similar to 3D printing, WT said. WT’s machine is housed in the Palo Duro Research Facility on WT’s Canyon campus.

“We’re looking into the material properties of the stainless steel when it’s printed,” Solomon said. “In traditional methods of making parts, you’re limited by physical geometry. With these printers, we can create our own parameters and make items more porous or more solid, for example, or make them lighter. There are infinite possibilities with these machines.”

WT said the event will feature almost 100 projects from public, private and independent universities and colleges, and the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors and the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas Inc., coordinated it.

“The type of work scholars that like Nathan are doing,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School, “is exactly the kind of work at the center of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. This is how we will continue our goal of becoming a regional research institution.”