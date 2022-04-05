CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University student radio station, KWTS 91.9, is celebrating a huge milestone as its 50th-anniversary approaches.

According to officials with WT, the station will celebrate with an event on October 1 during Homecoming Week, set to begin on September 26.

Further details about the party, along with a format change for the college rock station, will be provided between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on April 8 during the weekly radio show, “Psychotic Reaction,” hosted by Marty Kuhlman, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of History, officials announced.

Kuhlman will be joined by KWTS adviser Randy Ray, director of broadcast engineering and associate lecturer of media communications, to start the celebration.

“KWTS has been educating students for 50 years, and having a campus radio station is a privilege that many universities don’t have,” Ray said in the release. “For five decades, WT media students have gotten hands-on experience running the station, learning along the way just what a big responsibility it is to work in broadcast media.”

The station officially launched at 3:00 p.m. on April 12, 1972, and upgraded to 6,000 watts in 1998, the release said. Currently, ten students work as DJs or engineers at the station.

Six weekly shows are devoted to country music, Tejano, K-pop and more. The station also hosts Live Lounge and One Sessions live concerts and podcasts. In addition, the radio station provides music at tailgates and other campus events.