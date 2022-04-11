CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Official with West Texas A&M University announced on Monday that WT’s student-run radio station, KWTS The One 91.1, will shift to an all 90’s format on October 1.

“When we say ‘all-’90s,’ we mean all of the ’90s — ’90s rock, ’90s Top 40, ’90s country, ’90s hip hop and R&B. And not just the hits, either,” said KWTS adviser Randy Ray, director of broadcast engineering and associate lecturer of media communications.

The new format was announced on April 8 as part of the station’s 50th anniversary and during “Psychotic Reaction,” a weekly radio show hosted by Dr. Marty Kuhlman, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of History.

Both Ray and Kuhlman detailed the upcoming plans for the station’s birthday party, which is set for 2:00 p.m. on October 1 in the KWTS studios inside the Sybil B Harrington Fine Arts Complex. This celebration will be part of the university’s Homecoming Day festivities

“For each hour, we’ll be playing music from the ’70s, the ’80s, the ’90s, the 2000s and the ’10s, so we’d love to get some old DJs to come back and go on the air for those decades,” Ray said.

“KWTS has been educating students for 50 years, and having a campus radio station is a privilege that many universities don’t have,” Ray said. “For five decades, WT media students have gotten hands-on experience running the station, learning along the way just what a big responsibility it is to work in broadcast media.”