WT student organization surpasses goal for Meals on Wheels fundraiser

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University reports The Association of Latino Professionals for America raised $1,750 in an online fundraiser for Meals on Wheels.

“Meals on Wheels of Amarillo is extremely grateful for the ALPFA Club at WT choosing to help us this Christmas,” said Susie Akers, executive director. “ALPFA’s generous donation will help provide hot nutritious meals and a critical safety check to the homebound elderly in Amarillo. Together, we are ensuring that no senior goes hungry in our community.”

“We know our elderly and disabled populations are especially vulnerable during this pandemic, so we felt this was a smart way to give back,” said Miguel Cuevas, ALPFA historian and senior marketing major from Amarillo. “I’m so please that our supporters also saw Meals on Wheels as a worthy cause and that this fundraiser was so successful.”

“I am very proud of the ALPFA student chapter at WT,” said Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, faculty adviser. “Due to the pandemic this year we decided to take on a virtual service project and this helped us to give back to the community during these difficult times.”

According to West Texas A&M University, a focus on community life is a key component to the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.