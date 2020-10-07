WT student one of the youngest election judges in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — Every polling place has a presiding officer to rule if there is some sort of dispute about election laws during voting.

The Texas Panhandle has one of the youngest election judges in the state. Robby Philyaw is 18 years old and will serve as a judge in his hometown. The West Texas A&M University student will also be able to vote in his first presidential election this year.

“I knew that it was going to be as soon as I turned 18 that I was going to have that right, and I was going to be able to do it,” Philyaw said. “I just didn’t know I was actually going to be working as well.”

Since he was very young, Philyaw watched his parents volunteer as poll workers.

“My mom worked elections ever since I was six years old, and I would come and help out since she did work at the Highland Park center,” Philyaw explained. “I would help her then after school was over. I would help her takedown. Once I turned 16, I actually got to officially work for Potter County elections and I’ve been working ever since then.”

Now, as an election judge, Philyaw is ready to be a role model for his generation.

“People have fought for the right to vote many times and it’s important to exercise that right as much as possible and to know what we’re voting for and how it can affect us in the future and long run as well,” Philyaw added.

Philyaw is studying Mechanical Engineering at WT but he said even when he graduates he will volunteer his extra time at the polls.

“It’s good to have that responsibility,” Philyaw said.

