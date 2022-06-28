CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with West Texas A&M University, students from the university’s Advanced Video Production group were honored by the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) at its June 8-10 convention in Houston for an educational video that explained the City of Canyon’s budget process.

“The Department of Communication emphasizes to our students the importance of giving back to our communities. I’m proud of the work my students did on this project,” said Randy Ray, associate lecturer of media communication and director of broadcast engineering. “This award—for which the students competed with professional videographers—is another example of how helping our communities is a win for everyone involved.”

Officials named the students and alumni recognized with the award which included:

Jordan Conde, a junior digital communications and media major from Dumas;

Christian Guerrero, a senior digital communication and media major from Hereford;

Jacob Toon, a junior digital communication and media major from Flower Mound

TAMIO, according to officials, promotes the exchange and cooperation among Texas cities and provides professional development for communications managers in municipal government.

“The students from the Advanced Video class were professional and creative with their work. I was thankful for the students’ willingness to dig into an education-focused video that laid out important information taxpayers need to know about their City’s budget,” said Megan Nelson, director of communications and community engagement for the City of Canyon. “We are extremely lucky to have a program at WT that grows the video skills of students that could one day enter the workforce right here in Canyon.”

In addition, the budget video took home the grand prize from the National Electronic Media Association and a Gold ADDY Award from American Advertising Federation-Amarillo.

Check out the full video on the City of Canyon’s YouTube channel.