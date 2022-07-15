CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, a student from the university recently represented the Texas Panhandle as part of the National Millennial and Gen Z Community organization, which aims to “combat misconceptions about his generational peers.”

Drew Helterbran, a senior digital communication and media major, took the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina for the event.

“The trip was nothing short of phenomenal. The biggest thing that I learned from this experience is that connections are invaluable in the world we live in,” Helterbran said. “This trip has given me an expanded worldview on networking and leadership roles, and I believe that this knowledge will greatly benefit me going forward.”

The community, according to WT, is an organization that invites business, government and leaders around the country to a roundtable discussion about the voices of the younger generation.

“To have the broadest level of diversity possible, I wanted to include young adults from smaller towns and rural communities,” said Bill Imada, the founder of the National Millennial and Gen Z Community and chief connectivity officer of IW Group in Los Angeles. “I also felt a student from WT would provide unique perspectives on what it means to have a diverse, equitable and inclusive society.”

Helterban traveled to Charlotte from June 26 to 29 for the trip that included meeting with leaders at different companies along with attending discussions with other student participants about diversity initiatives.

“I could not believe in the slightest that I was supposed to represent the university in something like this,” Helterbran said. “However, this was something that I could never pass up.”

“We ate dinner with some influential folks, such as Fields Jackson, founder of online magazine Racing Toward Diversity, and Sue Ann Hong, CEO of the Center for Asian Pacific American Women,” Helterbran continued. “It was amazing to speak to all these people and learn from their insight.

“I want young adults to experience the value of working together and to be respectful of diverse viewpoints by listening to understand rather than listening to react,” Imada said. “I hope every student who traveled to Charlotte will walk away with a fresh perspective on civil discourse and why it is so needed in our country.”