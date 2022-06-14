CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced the three students who will be leading the university’s Student Government Association starting in the fall.

According to a news release from the university, Annie Valicek, a junior agribusiness and economics major from Houston, was selected as president. Jake Cannon, a senior animal science major from Centerville, was selected as vice president, and Tucker Gattis, a senior agriculture major from Pottsboro, was appointed chief justice.

According to the release, the SGA works with faculty and staff helping ensure an “academically challenging university” while providing opportunities for students and the community. Throughout the summer, the team will recruit new members fo the SGA, brainstorm homecoming activities and engage in internal planning.

“I am excited about the new SGA exec team and look forward to working with them over the next year,” Amanda Lawson, the assistant director of new student and transfer orientation and staff liaison to SGA, said in the release. “They have some great ideas that will benefit our students, and I hope to support them in making those a reality.”