WT Spring Virtual Career Expo set for March 3-4, early employer registration due Feb. 1

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the University, employers hoping to recruit the best and brightest Buffs can enjoy discounted registration through Feb. 1 for West Texas A&M University’s 2021 Spring Career Expo.

Early registration is $100 through Feb. 1, then $125 through the final deadline of Feb. 10.

Participating employers, according to the University, will get the chance to virtually meet with hundreds of WT students and alumni who are looking for jobs or internships, considering a change in their career path or simply exploring their options.

“This is a great opportunity for employers to fill their full-time, degree-required positions with hard-working WT graduates,” said Karl Kimsey, WT employer relations coordinator.

The two-day expo is set for 2 to 6 p.m. March 3 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As in the fall, the virtual career fair will use the Handshake platform. To register, employers can sign up through their own Handshake account. To open an account, visit joinhandshake.com. These videos walk employers through the process.

WT students and alumni can register for the expo for free through Handshake, as well.

Preparing graduates to meet local and regional employment needs is reported to be a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.