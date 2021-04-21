WT sets student employment fair for April 28, honors ‘outstanding student workers’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University students will have the chance to find part-time jobs and internships at an upcoming job fair.

In addition, the University said 29 students recently were recognized as outstanding employees during Student Employment Week.

The student employment fair is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 around the Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at the center of WT’s Canyon campus.

Employers from 15 companies and 12 WT departments are looking to hire part-time and seasonal employees as well as interns. Registration is still open for potential employers. The deadline noted by the University is 5 p.m. April 23; contact Sam Green, senior career services coordinator, at 806-651-2345.

“Part-time jobs and internships are great ways to help students explore potential career opportunities,” said WT Career Services Director Kim Muller. “These opportunities can sometime turn into full-time opportunities after graduation and, ultimately, enrich the region with students who got their degrees from WT.”

The in-person employment fair will follow WT’s COVID-19 guidelines, said the University, so participants will be expected to wear masks and maintain safe social distance.

“We are excited to host an in-person fair for the first time in a while,” Green said. “That face-to-face piece is something that many students have mentioned that they are missing, so we are happy to reincorporate that element.”

Relatedly, WT Career Services celebrated the best of the best at its Student Employee Appreciation Ceremony on April 15. Student workers were nominated by supervisors around campus in recognition of “their exceptional work ethic and commitment to WT,” Green said.

Nominees by department included:

Admissions: Carmen Perez, senior social work major from Wellington;

Agricultural Sciences: Rowdy Henson, senior agriculture major from Wheeler; Zach McDonough, senior animal science major from Plainview; Koy Shields, sophomore agribusiness major from Canyon; Travis Tilton, animal science graduate student from Cleburne; and Ramey Walther, senior agriculture media communications major from Decatur;

Athletics Department: Elizabeth Gomez, sophomore health sciences major from Nocona; Kaitley Good, senior nursing major from Amarillo; and Paige Wills, junior agriculture education major from Sayre, Okla.;

Career Services: Karolyne Malone, senior music therapy major from Odessa;

College Assistance Migrant Program: Aurora Garcia Comer, junior biology major from Borger;

Cornette Library: Sergio Arenas Gonzalez, senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo; Israel Arroyo, senior civil engineering major from Liberal, Kan.; Kali Dennis, senior English major from Canyon; Jazmyn McGuire, senior criminal justice major from Borger; Abigail Muir, senior music major from Las Cruces, N.M.; and Tuyizere Sandrine, senior health sciences major from Abilene;

Education Credit Union Buff $mart: Hannah Frick, senior corporate communication major from Amarillo;

College of Engineering Graduate Business Programs: Sara Koepp, general business — marketing graduate student from New Braunfels;

Health and Wellness Promotion: Gloria Torres, senior corporate communication major from Slaton;

Instructional Technology Services: Kayla Newton, education graduate student from Shallowater;

Jack B. Kelley Student Center: Leroy Aleman II, junior political science major from Taylor;

Office of the President: Sadie Bow, senior agriculture media communications major from Happy;

Office of Student Engagement and Leadership: Tomi Moralez, junior computer information systems major from Plainview; and Hannah Scarborough, junior senior agriculture media communications major from Decatur;

Print Shop: Alyssa Mince, senior graphic design major from Roswell, N.M.;

Recreational Sports: Madison Thetford, general business — marketing graduate student from Amarillo;

Registrar’s Office: Brittany Livesay, senior animal science major from Lubbock; and

Student Government Association: Payton Williams, senior animal science major from Frisco.

Preparing graduates to meet local and regional employment needs is claimed as a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.