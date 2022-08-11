CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) announced that the registration deadline for its eighth annual Buffalo Council Sporting Clay Competition is set for Sept. 6.

The event, which officials said is aimed to “fund student scholarships,” will begin check-in at 8 a.m. with the competition at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the Amarillo Gun Club, located at 4521 S. Osage St.

Officials added that auctions will begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at J Brewx Co. in Atrium Plaza, located at 619 S. Tyler St. and the admission will be included with team sponsorships.

Officials detailed that sponsorship level registration ranges from $1,250 to $5,000, which will include four-person teams. In addition, donors can sponsor groups of WT trap and skeet members in the competition.

The proceeds will benefit student scholarships through the WTAMU Foundation, according to officials.

For more information on the event call 806-290-2833 or visit buffalocouncil.com/events.