CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University students are set to cross the stage during three commencement ceremonies on May 7 in the First United Bank Center, according to officials with WT.

“Commencement is a milestone for every graduating student and is the result of their hard work and dedication to further their education,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Graduating students are equipped to go on to productive careers or continue their education in professional or graduate school programs, and we are proud to host this public celebration of their accomplishments.”

WT will see nearly 1,600 students graduate this spring semester, and officials released the following schedule of events:

9:00 a.m. ceremony : Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business;

: Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business; 12:30 p.m. ceremony : Students from the College of Engineering and the College of Nursing and Health Science;

: Students from the College of Engineering and the College of Nursing and Health Science; 4:00 p.m. ceremony: Students from the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Doors will open to the public an hour before each ceremony begins, with WT adding that seating is open on a first-come, first-served basis. No tickets are required for the ceremonies.

Each ceremony, officials said, is expected to last up to two hours, and guests can meet their graduates outside of the center. In addition, parking will be available at the center, with overflow parking available behind the Agriculture Sciences Complex and behind Virgil Henson Activities Center.

WT explained that graduates should arrive one hour before their ceremony is scheduled to begin and check in with their college. Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engineering and Education and Social Services students will enter the north door of the center. Business, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine Arts and Humanities students will enter the south door.

A livestream will be available HERE.