WT seeks nominations for 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The hunt is on for the mightiest of Buffaloes, said West Texas A&M University.

WT’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, with a deadline of Feb. 15.

“The Distinguished Alumni Award is our association’s most prestigious honor and is an important way we can honor the contributions of our most outstanding Buffs who live up to the University’s core values — excellence, respect, service, leadership, integrity and innovation,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director.

WT alumni, faculty and staff, along with interested community members, may submit a nomination or provide supporting materials on behalf of a deserving individual, Hall said.

The University said that the 2021 recipients will be honored at the Phoenix Reception in Fall 2021.

The 2020 recipients – Dr. Sally Carmen ’75, ’83, Scott Doores ’74, Rickey Harman ’68, ’71, and David Schaeffer ’79 — also will be honored at that event, according to WT.

Criteria and the nominations form can be found here. Nominations may be considered for three years.

The University said that accomplished alumni help reach the goals of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

For more information, call 806-651-231.