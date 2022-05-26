CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that it ranked high on Money’s list of the 2022 Best College listings, ranking No. 1 in Texas and No. 32 in the South in the survey.

According to information from the editors of Money, a “practical analysis,” which included 24 factors of more than 600 four-year colleges was used to determine the ranking, as schools must have at least 500 undergraduates students along with having reliable data and not be in financial distress to be considered.

Rice University, Texas A&M University-College Station, and the University of Texas-Austin were the highest ranked Texas university’s on the list, officials added.

“West Texas A&M University is honored to be recognized by Money for providing a distinctive value proposition for its students,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “As we know, value in higher education is increasingly an essential consideration to students and their families.”