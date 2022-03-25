CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 10 West Texas A&M University scholars joined students from across the Texas A&M system at the Pathways conference to present research on several topics, according to WT reports.

WT also said Texas A&M system faculty judged student presentations, and awards were given for first through third place. Family planning in South Korea and extreme heat in Palo Duro Canyon were amongst the topics presented by the WT scholars.

The Pathways conference is aimed to provide students opportunities to network with recruiters, faculty, and fellow students. In past events, students have received full funding for graduate school as a result of presenting their research at the conference, said Victoria Salas, McNair Scholars Program director.

“Our students get valuable feedback on their research from judges and other participants, they get the opportunity to see research other students are doing, and they get the chance to improve their presentation and communication skills,” said Dr. Rex Pjesky, professor of economics and associate dean of the WT Graduate School.

Participating students and their topics were:

Kirbi Kelly-Diaz ,first place winner,graduate history student from Amarillo: “‘Costly Articles of Adornment:’ American Food, Economy, and Morality 1880-1920”

Ashlynn Lester,first place winner, senior history major from Perryton: “Women and the Making of a Nation: An Analysis of the Family Planning Program Under President Park Chung Hee”

Madeline Kleinschmidt, senior international business major from Kenai, Alaska: “Transitional Justice and Enforced Disappearances: An Analysis of the Mechanisms Used for Reconciliation and Recovery”

Lizbeth Lopez, senior biology/pre-dental major from Spearman: Preparation of Cast Resins from Plant-based Starting Material”

Tuyizere Sandrine, senior health science major from Abilene: “Knowledge of Scoliosis Among Majors in College Students”

Gerald Farrell,first place winner, senior psychology student from Lubbock: “How Family Movies and Horror Movies Affect Mood, Life Satisfaction, and Perceived Stress”

Tiffany Rooney, senior environmental science major from Amarillo: “Observations of Extreme Heat and Dry Lines in Palo Duro Canyon State Park”

Christian Campos, senior environmental science major from Midland: “The SCORCHER Meteorological Field Research Study in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas”

Levi Zemanuel, graduate finance and economics student from Amarillo: “Divisia Monetary Aggregates for Ethiopia: Design & Construction”

Keshon Cervantes, graduate biology student from Amarillo: “Copper Clean Effectiveness Against Representative Organisms from the Human Microbiome”

