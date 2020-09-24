WT Research Grants Proposals due Oct. 13

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One project will help the National Weather Service improve forecasts within Palo Duro Canyon. Another explores the artwork created by World War II-era prisoners of war around the state.

These are among the research projects funded by West Texas A&M University internal grants for students and faculty. In all, 35 projects were funded – 14 undergraduate, 12 graduate, and 9 faculty.

Proposals for the 2020 grants are due Oct. 13. All student grant recipients must be in good standing with the University.

“Our hope with these grants is that faculty members can launch their research careers, which ultimately builds a foundation of service to this region,” said Teresa Clemons, director of Sponsored Research Services. “These grants also assist graduate students in completing their dissertations or theses, as well as giving undergraduate students exposure to the discipline of major research projects.”

Undergraduate grants are $3,500 or less, and are restricted to WT students who are in good standing at the time of the project, and are being advised by a WT faculty member.

Graduate grants are limited to $3,500 and are meant to educate the recipient in the philosophies, techniques, and tools of research through discovery leading to publication.

Faculty grants are $5,000 or less and will fund proposals with direct impact on the Texas Panhandle, and are geared toward the discovery of new knowledge leading to publication, performance, or exhibition appropriate to the faculty member’s discipline.

According to WTAMU, grants like these are a major component in the University’s aim to become a first-of-its-kind regional research university, as according to its long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

