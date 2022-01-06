WT reports ‘dramatic increase’ in professorships, surpassed expectations with One West campaign

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over three months after its kickoff, West Texas A&M University (WT) published an update on its One West campaign, which officials said has surpassed expectations in “some key areas.”

Since September, according to WT, the number of endowed professorships has “virtually doubled” from 25 to 49. That “far exceeds” the goal WT established previously of adding four endowed positions per year.

“Our goal in the One West campaign is to support people because in the end, higher education contributes to active and engaged individuals,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “At WT, our focus is on the University family of faculty, staff and students. These professorships demonstrate an appreciation for and an understanding of excellence in the work of faculty. They are game-changers for West Texas A&M University.”

The $125 million fundraising campaign, according to the University, had raised around $85 million as of Thursday’s announcement. 60 percent of the goal was dedicated to professorships and scholarships, and the 24 new professorships have represented “a minimum of $3 million in new donations to the WTAMU Foundation.”

“By establishing endowed professorships and chairs, we are better able to support our outstanding faculty and attract talented new scholars and teachers,” said Philanthropy and External Relations Vice President Dr. Todd Rasberry, “And the number and amount of scholarship dollars is essential for WT to prepare more students for the workforce and to become leaders across the Panhandle region and the world.”

WT said that program funding has been allowed a 31% increase since the launch of the campaign, as well as providing two new chair positions. Additionally, a 14.5% increase in scholarship funds has been seen.

“Every gift, no matter the level, ultimately will help us reach our goal of raising $125 million to secure and enhance WT’s future,” Rasberry said. “But it’s especially gratifying to see that our donors agree that the campaign’s top priority is in focusing on the people who make up the WT family.”