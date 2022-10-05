CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus.

Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a burglary.

The report, according to officials, said that a “known person” entered an apartment without permission and took several items. Officials added that neither the victim nor the suspect were WT students.

UPD continues to investigate the reported incident.

WT officials released the following safety tips in case of a break-in: