CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its football stadium has now been renamed, after a pair of families donated $5 million to the university.

According to a news release from the university, the football stadium will now be called the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium after the Bain and Schaeffer families gave an additional $5 million to West Texas A&M University.

“Today’s announcement highlights two generations of the Bain and Schaeffer families working together, as they have for a half-century, to make WT the Panhandle’s University,” Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations for the university, said in the release. “The Bain and Schaeffer names are known across this campus, not only in visible ways on some 17 spaces and facilities around the university, but also on millions of dollars in endowments that support students, faculty and programs across the academic units and athletes.”

This comes after the $38 million stadium was completed in 2019 on the Canyon campus, after the West Texas A&M University football teams played at the former Kimbrough Memorial Stadium for around 60 years. According to the release, the stadium sits more than 12,000 people.

According to the release, Ray Bain attended West Texas A&M University and then became president of the First State Bank of Dimmitt in 1985. In 1987, Bain joined Stanley Schaeffer and a group of investors to purchase the bank, known now as First United Bank. First United Bank now has 17 locations across 13 cities in the region.

“The Bain and Schaeffer families, along with a small group of others, have created a transformative legacy at WT through their engagement, persistence and support,” West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler said in the release. “When you look across the higher education landscape, you see that very few institutions have a donor legacy like we do here at WT. Philanthropic support is the difference between good universities and great universities — and we all agree, WT is a great University.”

According to the release, the 2022 West Texas A&M University Football season at the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium will open Sept. 10 against Adams State University.