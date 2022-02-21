CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) announced Monday that the Education Building on the university’s Canyon campus will now go by a new name after a sizable donation to the university.

According to a news release from the university, West Texas A&M University’s education building will now be known as the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building. This comes after the Schaeffer family donated $2.5 million to WTAMU to help reestablish the building’s impact on the Canyon campus. This is the first donor name to be associated with this building.

Schaeffer, who died in 2016, attended both WTAMU as well as the demonstration school previously housed in the education building. After graduating in 1955, Schaeffer was a public school teacher for 17 years. She received an honorary doctorate of philosophy in the university’s College of Education and Social Sciences in 2016.

“This is the culmination of a 20-plus-year dream Geneva and I shared,” Stanley Schaeffer, Geneva Schaeffer’s husband, said in the release. “Both of us, like many other alumni who attended classes in that building, were sad when it closed and have wanted to see it actively in use again ever since.”

After renovations to the building are complete, the building will be occupied by the university’s graduate school as well as an instructional design space “to advance digital learning.” The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will also serve as office space for the student support and success departments. It will also provide around 60,000 square feet of additional learning and office spaces, including three full floors and half of the building’s basement.

“The Schaeffer family has been deeply invested in the growth and vision of WT for more than four decades,” WT President Walter Wendler said in the release. “Geneva was a powerful force for much of the transformative changes that have taken place at WT since she and Stanley began engaging others to join them to support the University. Having her name on the Education Building is a testimony to her life-long commitment to education across the Panhandle.”

According to the release, the building now known as the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building was the second academic hall built on the Canyon campus. It officially opened in October 1928, originally starting as a demonstration school. Classes were hosted in the building until 1988.

Officials believe that this will help the university with its graduate school, as well as distance learning, in the future, the release said.

“It is time to push for the next level of online instruction,” Neil Terry, the provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “The new facility will include a single location offering a wide variety of online support services to faculty and students; dedicated classrooms and private rooms that will facilitate virtual content; an innovation lab for emerging technology in the educational environment, including gamification, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Much like the late ’90s, it is hard to know how technology will change and where we will end up 25 years from now. The new facility will help shape the future of online education.”