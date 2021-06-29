WT relaunches bookstore’s website with new ‘digital makeover’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Bookstore recently relaunched its bookstore’s website giving it a “digital makeover” in a “student-led effort,” according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

The release stated that the relaunch was led by students, William Frobe and Haley Jackson to make the website, www.wtbookstore.com, and its social medial channels “more user-friendly and appealing.”

The director of the bookstore operations, Terry Nepper, explained the reasoning behind changing the website.

“We have evaluated comments not only from students but also from other users on our site, including alumni,” Nepper said. “What we learned was that many users found the site too hard to navigate, and because having satisfied customers is our priority, we knew that it was time for significant changes. Our students were brought in to make this happen because they understand what their generation is looking for and what marketing appeals most to capture their attention.”

Frobe is a public relations and advertising major from Stockholm and according to the release, he led the website relaunch while Jackson who is junior public relations/advertising major from Midland shot photos and videos to show the products abilities.

“How much more effective is it to see a mug with steaming coffee, sitting on a side table, rather than just a plain thumbnail image?” Nepper said.

Frobe explained the challenged of relaunching the website.

“When I was designing the website, I was always thinking, ‘How can I show the WT community all the awesome gear we have to offer?’ So, for example, the new website includes a gallery of photos from around campus so Buff fans can see what our merchandise looks like on fans,” he said.

According to WT, the new site will make it easier to find merchandise and will link directly to a second site that displays all of WT Athletics Under Armour-branded items.

“Both William and Haley have not only lived up to my expectations, they’ve gone beyond,” Nepper said. “When we collectively meet and throw around ideas, I have confidence they will not only respond, but take the plan and coordinate and put the end results together.”