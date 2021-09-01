WT raises over $15 million in 2021 fiscal year, ‘smashes’ fundraising record

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M raised more than $15 million in donations, achieving a record-setting year of fundraising in the 2021 fiscal year, according to a press release from WT’s Communications Dept.

“Such philanthropic support shows the incredible faith that the people of this region and beyond have in WT as the Texas Panhandle’s University,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Despite the myriad of challenges faced in 2020 and into this year, donors are fueling our mission to be a Regional Research University.”

According to the release, as of Tuesday, Aug. 31, the end of the fiscal year, the WTAMU Foundation has raised exactly, $15,038,118, nearly $1 million higher than the previous record-setting year at the end of the fiscal year in 2018.

“We have been working to organize and align operations for increased fundraising. In the middle of our reorganization and hiring new staff, we experienced a pandemic the likes of which none of us had experienced in our lifetime,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations.

“I credit this historic achievement to the passion of our donors, the talent and skill of our fundraising team, and the leadership of the foundation and the University,” Rasberry said.

The record is especially important because WT is preparing to launch a “historic comprehensive campaign” at an event that is invitation only on Sept. 23, followed by a public announcement Sept. 25, the release said.

According to WT, the following individuals, foundations, and businesses gave made a significant donation to the university:

In February, High Plains Ministries Foundation (HPCMF) gave a historic $3 million gift which supports the renovation of the Baptist Community Nursing Education Floor at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Campus and two new endowed professorships.

In August, Paul Engler and the Paul F and Virginia made a $1 million gift, which is part of their historic $80 million gift to WT and currently the largest gift in university history. The gift supports the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, WT explained.

In November, Amarillo philanthropist Bob and Lanna Hatton established a new endowment fund, which is valued at more than $1 million through the College of Education and Social Sciences and according to WT, the funds will be used for the “improvement of the quality of educators and educational programs that impact as many students as possible,” the release stated.

In April, a $2.8 million gift from the estate of Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Scott was received by WT to “endow three professorships and a scholarship fund, as well as support a significant legacy initiative to expand holdings and programs of Cornette Library’s Texas Poets’ Corner,” the release said.

Annual donations also added to the total including the 36 years of consecutive donations from Dr. James Owens, professor of finance and the Hodges Professor of Corporate Governance in the Engler College of Business, who has taught at WT for 42 years.

Philanthropic gifts may include securities, donor-advised fund gifts, estate gifts, charitable lead trusts, charitable remainder trusts, life insurance, gift annuity or beneficiary designation of retirement funds, to name a few, the release said.

“All gifts are important and appreciated as WT secures its position as a regional research university and as a vital part of the bedrock of the Texas Panhandle,” Rasberry said.

To make a gift, contact the WTAMU Foundation at 806-651-2070 or visit wtamu.edu/give.