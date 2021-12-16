WT program looking for AmeriCorps volunteers throughout Panhandle

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is looking for people around the Panhandle who want to join the WT Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains AmeriCorps (R2OHP).

According to a news release from WT’s Communication Dept,, the program will recruit from colleges in the local area which includes, WT, Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College, and Clarendon College, as well as retired teachers, counselors, and other members of the community who wish to join.

WT detailed that individuals who serve from January though July will receive a monthly living allowance, and will receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award at the end of their service, which will help to pay for educational expenses and student loans.

Many members of of the program have come from area school including, Hereford High School, Tulia High School, Randall High School, Midway High School, Pampa High School, Highland Park High School, Canyon High School and Friona High School.

“This is a great way to give back to your community,” said Laura Seals, assistant director of R2OHP’s Office of Academic and Regional Collaboration. “AmeriCorps members make a difference every day by helping support others along their educational journey.”

According to WT, AmeriCorps members help high school students with their post-graduate plans, and the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In addition, in some schools, members help prepare students for the Texas Success Initiative exam, which enables them to enroll in post-secondary education by showing their readiness for college-level work.

“Frank Phillips College in Dalhart has been so blessed to have our three AmeriCorps workers join with us in helping our community,” said counselor Mary Barker. “They have been great to work with and helped out immensely with our GED students and with tutoring some of our high school and intermediate school students. They have been a huge asset and help.”

WT added that members also serve at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center in Amarillo, helping adult learners with literacy skills and earning their GED diplomas.

To qualify, members must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and able to pass a background check. Individuals can begin by completing a two-step application at my.americorps.gov and searching for WT’s program.