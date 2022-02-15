CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that one of its nursing professors has been named to the 2022 cohort of the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education’s Career and Leadership Development Institute.

According to a news release from the university, Priscella Correa, the university’s Baptist Community Services professor of nursing, was recently announced as one of 12 Texas residents chosen in the 2022 cohort of the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education’s (TACHE) Career and Leadership Development Institute.

Correa will join 11 others in participating in a one-day leadership workshop in late February prior to the association’s state conference. Those individuals come from schools like the University of Houston, Texas State University and Texas Christian University, the release said.

“I am so blessed that WT supports TACHE and I am honored to be selected as one of the 2022 fellows,” Correa said in the release. “Attending the conference will provide me valuable resources as I continue to develop career leadership skills.”

According to the release, the institute helps “expand and prepare the next generation of diverse leaders at colleges and universities” throughout the state. At the conference, participants will discuss various challenges and opportunities facing Latinx students, faculty and staff throughout higher education.

“In times when health care is facing challenges on every front, we find it encouraging for our nursing faculty to participate in outstanding educational leadership opportunities,” Holly Jeffreys, the head of WT’s Department of Nursing, said in the release. “Our students and, ultimately, the Panhandle as a whole benefit when our faculty implements relevant, innovative educational strategies, such as those modeled at TACHE.”