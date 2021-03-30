WT professor patents artificial material mimicking human tissue

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A third and fourth patent awarded to a professor at West Texas A&M University.

Dr. Vinu Unnikrishnan has created simulated tissue that acts like human tissue but is made from silicone.

Dr. Unnikrishnan said this material, known as “biofidelic” can revolutionize the development of prostheses and traumatic brain injury studies.

Biofidelic is made of silicone and behaves biomechanically like human tissue but does not contain any biological material or attributes.

Dr. Unnikrishnan and his co-inventors first patented the material in 2018 while still at the University at Alabama.

Now, the new patents advance that research, it will expand on the material’s capabilities to conduct electrical signals and recognizes the broader uses of the original biofidelic material.

Dr. Unnikrishnan said they are still in the research phase, and it will take some time for this material to go onto the market.

“There are multiple areas that I am interested in that is currently in study. One such area is how to apply this to wound management, especially in the veterinary field for large animals. For technology to mature, it takes a tremendous amount of research to be brought to the marketplace,” said Dr. Unnikrishnan.

Dr. Unnikrishnan’s second patent for the material is already in use for specially crafted shoe insoles for diabetic patients.

Dr. Unnikrishnan received both a Killgore research grant and a WTAMU Foundation grant in 2019 to further his studies in the biofidelic material.

Dr. Unnikrishnan said his philosophy is to develop technology that is affordable and useful for the common man.