CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that one of its professors has won an award from the Texas A&M University System.

According to a news release from the university, Kristina Drumheller, a professor of communication and the head of West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication, was recently awarded the Chancellor’s Medallion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Officials said that Drumheller has focused on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives since she arrived at the university in 2006. The release said she has supported and led the Buff Allies organization, a gay-straight alliance group for faculty and staff at West Texas A&M. She also helped implement a Safe Zone program at West Texas A&M.

“I am honored to receive recognition, but so grateful that I have been supported in helping individuals feel seen, heard and valued at WT and in the community,” Drumheller said in the release. “I have had an excellent team dedicated to supporting our diverse students.”

Through her work at the university, Drumheller has also supported the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion, the University Diversity Committee as well as the Gender Studies certificate program. The release said that Drumheller is “known throughout the Panhandle as a leader and supporter for (the) LGBTQIA+ (community) and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.”

“Kris is an invaluable ally for LGBTQIA+ students, faculty and staff, as well as all members of the WT community who are impacted by equity efforts,” Angela Allen, the university’s chief officer for diversity and inclusion, said in the release. “It was an honor to nominate her, and I am pleased that her hard work and dedication have been recognized at the System`s highest levels.”

According to university officials, the Chancellor’s Medallion for DIversity, Equity and Inclusion is none of three honors given by the Texas A&M System.

“This is a prestigious honor,” WT President Walter Wendler said in the release. “We are grateful for Dr. Drumheller`s commitment and dedication to WT and all who call it home.”