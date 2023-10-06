Levelland, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that one of its art faculty members will have her explorations of her new home on view at South Plains College starting on Oct. 9.

According to WT, Anna K. Lemnitzer’s “Chaos Theory” will be on display from Oct. 9 – Nov. 17 at the Christine Devitt Fine Arts Gallery at the college, located at 1402 Barnes Dr. in Levelland. A closing reception for the exhibition has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. The gallery hours are regularly from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.

“Since moving to the Texas Panhandle, I find myself inspired by the mist of magenta mornings, the quick knife of the wind, and the expanse. I have watched tumbleweeds dance and the spider weave,” said Lemnitzer, who joined the WT faculty in the fall of 2021 as an assistant professor of art and design. “My current body of work intertwines and plays with repetition in form, pattern and color of this diverse region through mixing materiality both in two and three dimensions.”

Lemnitzer moved to the Texas Panhandle from Pennsylvania after having previously lived in Montana, Arizona, and Oregon, said WT. She had never encountered the Panhandle’s wide open spaces, a natural landmark like Palo Duro Canyon, nor the region’s sunrises and sunsets.

“I have a giant window in my bedroom, so I see these beautiful colors of the sunrise,” she said “I usually am inspired by the people around me, their patterns of behavior or their personalities. It’s been a long time since I’ve been inspired to create art about a place, so this is a lot of fun for me.”

WT detailed that Lemnitzer earned her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana School of Art and her bachelor’s degree in art education from The University of Arizona School of Art. She primarily teaches foundations and digital art at WT.

“We are thrilled to have Anna on campus as a way to recruit for WT’s department and offer a way for our students to see the work of their faculty. We hope to continue this collaboration with future projects in the fine arts areas,” said Kristy Kristinek, SPC assistant professor of fine arts and gallery director. “Anna’s work is delicate yet powerful and offers a sense of place and memory through her gestural marks. The idea of existing in a place that revolves around such a harsh environment and landscape, her work exits the threshold of what it means to live in West Texas both abstractly and in a physical way.”

Further information on the gallery can be found by calling 806-716-2261.