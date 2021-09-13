WT President to begin second tour of Region 16 schools, Sept. 14

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M president, Walter V. Wendler is set to launch his second Region 16 “Your Community, Your University” tour on Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to the WT website.

The tour will involve 66 schools throughout the Texas Panhandle, with stops at Randall High School, Amarillo High School, and Tascosa High School, and will go through Oct. 29. Wendler will discuss his “A Plan for One” with the audience, WT stated.

“I want students to make a plan that works for them, whether it’s attending WT or another university, starting off at community college, joining the military, working in their family business or attending trade or vocational school,” Wendler said. “They don’t have to worry about what everyone else is doing. The possibilities are endless. The important thing is to develop a plan.”

On Wendler’s first tour, he spoke to around 8,440 students and traveled nearly 6,890 miles and according to WT, Wendler’s aims to “serve the students of the Texas Panhandle first, then beyond.”

The upcoming tour comes on the heels of Wendler’s initiative to send more than 3,000 welcome videos for each student accepted by WT for the Fall 2021 semester. The initiative gained national attention from Inside Higher Ed and EdScoop, according to WT.

According to the WT, since Wendler’s welcome videos, the university has seen “two of the largest classes of freshmen enrollees in WT’s history — 1,344 students in 2019, and 1,348 students in 2021.”

“At WT, we believe enrollment is everyone’s job, but to have a president who is willing to go to such lengths to connect with students around the Panhandle is really amazing,” said Mike Knox, vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success. “President Wendler’s efforts truly help us in our quest to create a welcoming, student-centered environment.”