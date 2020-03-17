WT President, students address decisions made regarding Coronavirus pandemic

“We are going to take a metered, deliberate and thoughtful approach to every one of these decisions that we make,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, West Texas A&M University President.

That’s how WT President Dr. Wendler describes the decisions that him and the rest of WT’s administration have made regarding the school’s preventative measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are taking our steps one at a time to make sure that we respond effectively to what is one of the most treacherous public health circumstances that’s faced our nation,” said Wendler.

Some of the measures taken include an extended spring break through next Tuesday, as many classes as possible switching to online instruction and the postponement of the spring commencement ceremonies in May. Which Wendler says was appropriate to announce now.

“I don’t want people making hotel reservations and airline reservations and so and then having to cancel them two or three weeks from now when they might lose part of their deposits and that sort of thing. So I want people to recognize that we don’t want to mislead them,” said Wendler.

Which West Texas A&M student Jake Boesen agrees with.

“I feel really bad for all those seniors that won’t be able to walk the stage at this point that we know of. At this point, it’s about public safety, this is the best thing we can do and Wendler has all my support,” said Boesen.

Wendler says that it can be difficult when it comes to a plan should a coronavirus case occur on the high plains and wants the public to know they’re working dilligently on it.

“I’ve asked everyone I’ve spoken with to be patient with us. We’re not hiding anything. We’ve been very open about what we’re trying to do and sometimes so open that it causes us some challenges, we over communicate. I don’t want to afall victim to that,” said Wendler.

For up-to-date information on WT’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, click here: https://www.wtamu.edu/about/coronavirus-student-faq.aspx