WT President Dr. Walter Wendler, staff create 3,000 personalized videos for prospective students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A personalized message for each new WT student.

West Texas A&M President Dr. Walter Wendler is going above and beyond in urging students to attend WT.

“I’m Walter Wendler, the President of West Texas A&M University. I know you’ve applied to the communications program for the fall semester. I really hope to see you on campus this fall when the leaves are turning colors in Canyon, Texas. Go buffs until then,” said Dr. Wendler.

That’s an example that Dr. Wendler gave of the 3,000 different, individualized videos that he and his staff have created, which are being sent off to students who have been admitted and accepted to WT this fall.

“I have spent about 200 hours now doing these and my staff has spent many times that, editing and closed-captioning the videos because we didn’t use a script,” said Dr. Wendler.

Dr. Wendler says each videos is 17 to 18 seconds long, expressing gratitude and hopefulness that the admitted student will attend.

“I hope it has a positive impact. We’ve got a great thing here at the Texas panhandle. I really do think it would be a benefit a lot of students and those close by to recognize that it might not be a bad idea to stay close to home. You can get a very good college experience right here at West Texas A&M University,” said Dr. Wendler.

Dr. Wendler says that these videos are also meant to show some encouragement, especially during these times.

“People feel a little dislocated. I feel dislocated myself and I come to work every day with energetic people and all that but it’s been a challenging year. We will do it again and we think it’s important, especially now. But always to let people know that WT is not bureaucratic brick wall but instead it’s a place that cares about people because that’s west Texas,” said Dr. Wendler.

Dr. Wendler estimates that his staff has spent around 800 hours shooting, editing and close-captioning the videos.