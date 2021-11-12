WT, PPHM to host Artifacts COMM Alive: ‘6 Tales of West Texas’; students to explore Panhandle history

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Department of Communication, in collaboration with the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), are giving students the opportunity to discover the importance of Texas Panhandle artifacts.

According to a press release by WT, the university and the museum are hosting the annual Artifacts COMM Alive event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, giving students the chance to explore the museum and hear six tales about different parts of the the Texas Panhandle history.

WT detailed that at one station, students will discover what oil boomtowns, football helmets, tennis shoes, and cell phones have in a common, while at another booth, they will learn about the second battle of Adobe Walls, the importance of bison for Native Americans, the dinosaurs that lived in the Texas Panhandle, Col. Charles Goodnight, and a rifle belonging to President Theodore Roosevelt.

WT students, who are in a public speaking course, will give interactive presentations as stations throughout the first and second floor of the PPHM to provide information about the artifacts, and guest will have the opportunity to discover the connection between “old” things and the items we use today, said WT.

“This is a fun event to experience, and ‘experience’ is the key word,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication studies. “We don’t just talk about something from the past. You can hold the artifacts and hear details that go beyond the information posted by the museum displays.”



“This program introduces many of our WT students to the museum,” Schlegel said. “They come for the event and return to PPHM for a date, entertainment on a rainy day or as an escape from the craziness of their schedule.”