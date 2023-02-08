CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure, West Texas A&M University Police said it received a report on Feb. 7 that a sexual assault had allegedly happened on campus in a residential building last year.

According to WT Police, on Oct. 1, 2022, a sexual assault allegedly occurred in an on-campus residential facility. Police said the victim was acquainted with the suspect.

Police said that local and university resources were made available to the victim and the Title IX office was notified of the reported incident.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses in a timely manner in an effort to prevent similar crimes.