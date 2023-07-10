AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure, the West Texas A&M University Police Department reported Monday that on July 5 West Texas A&M University was made aware of domestic violence and stalking incidents.

According to univeristy police, the incidents happened on and off campus including a residential facility.

Univeristy police said the incidents were reported to have started in June 2023.

Police said in a news release that “crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided. Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.”

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses.