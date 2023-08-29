AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Police Department reports that West Texas A&M University was made aware of “potential domestic violence and stalking incidents,” that happened in on-campus and off-campus locations.

According to WT Police, the incidents were reported on Tuesday and alleged to have happened on-campus and around the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

WT Police said the alleged suspect attempted to contact the victim again on Tuesday. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police said they intentionally caused an auto accident near WT property,

Police said criminal charges are pending.

WT Police said crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided. Title IX is aware of the reported incident.