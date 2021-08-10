WT plans to return to in-person performances, art shows 2021-2022

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After staging virtual shows and canceling most other in-person events for the last year, West Texas A&M University’s School of Music and Department of Art, Theatre and Dance said they’re ready to hear applause and see the appreciation in the eyes of audiences.

Excepting further COVID-19 precautions, the University said WT musicians, actors, dancers and artists will be featured in a series of live performances and art shows throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

“After a year of successfully producing theatre and dance for a virtual audience, it’s going to be so invigorating to invite audiences back into our theatres,” said Stephen Crandall, head of the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance. “There’s nothing like performing for a live audience, being able to feel their energy and experience storytelling or physical expression in such an immediate way.”

In the School of Music, the University said that not only will the Buffalo Marching Band be back on the field at home football games, now under the direction of Dr. B.J. Brooks, but in-person ensemble concerts and student and faculty recitals also will begin again.

“Our musicians thrive most when they are performing for an in-person audience of music lovers,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “Our mission calls for us to provide a large number of public performances along with meeting our educational outcomes, and we re grateful that we ll be able to do so again soon.”

Students, though, did benefit educationally from virtual concerts and productions, Crandall said.

“This past year has been a great challenge for our students, faculty and staff, but I’m so proud of how we’ve continued to focus on learning and being creative in ways that have met the challenge,” Crandall said. “We’ve learned a lot about digital methods of performance and exhibition, and it’s been a huge learning experience for everyone. I’m excited about how our students and faculty can take what they’ve learned and apply it moving forward.”

The performance and exhibition schedule, according to WTAMU, included:

Aug. 23 to Sept. 25: WT Faculty Show in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Sept. 10: Faculty Grand Recital; 7:30 p.m. in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall;

Sept. 17 to 19 and 24 to 26: “You on the Moors Now” performances in the Branding Iron Theatre;

Sept. 30 to Oct. 30: WT Graphic Design Show “Animation” in the Fitz Formal Gallery; reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21;

Oct. 5: Richard Masters piano recital; 7:30 p.m. in Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

Oct. 7: WT Symphony pops concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Oct. 14: Hsiang Tu piano recital; 7:30 p.m. in Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

Oct. 21: Fall choir concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Oct. 28: Fall band concerts; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Oct. 28 to Nov. 1: “Monstersongs” performances via livestream, plus an 11 p.m. Oct. 30 live screening in the Branding Iron Theatre;

Nov. 2: WT Percussion Ensemble; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Nov. 4 to 24: Ix Houseal master of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4;

Nov. 5: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Nov. 9: WT Symphony “Celebrate Youth” concert with Amarillo Youth Symphony; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Nov. 11: Fall jazz concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Nov. 18 to 21: “Falling into Dance” performances in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre;

Nov. 19: “Staged Song Literature” concert in Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

Dec. 2 to 18: Justin Rogers, Caitlyn Mulkey and Rosa Strydom bachelor of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2;

Dec. 4: Chamber Singers Christmas concert; 7:30 p.m. in Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

Dec. 5: “Music of the Christmas Season” with WT Symphony, WT choirs and Canyon High School Chamber Choir; 4 and 7 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Jan. 10 to Feb. 26: Anna Lemnitzer faculty exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; reception 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20;

Jan. 28 and 30: “The Magic Flute” opera performances in the Branding Iron Theatre;

Feb. 9 to 13: “As You Like It” performances in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre;

Feb. 18: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 19: WT Symphony featuring concerto/aria competition winner; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 25: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival featuring pianist Andrew Brownell; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

Feb. 27: Choir pre-tour concert; 2 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

March 3 to 26: Rob Weingart faculty exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 3;

March 8: Showcase of Chamber Ensembles; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

March 9: Sarah Rushing piano recital; 7:30 p.m. in Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall;

March 31 to April 3: “Portraits of Dance” performances in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre;

March 31 to April 23: Ann Callen master of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 31;

April 9: Russian Music Festival featuring WT and Oklahoma Christian University choirs; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 14 to 24: “The SpongeBob Musical” performances in the Branding Iron Theatre;

April 21: Spring choir concert; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 25 and 26: Student Showcase Recital; 4 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 26: School of Music Honors Recital; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 27: Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April 28 to May 14: Spring bachelor of fine arts exhibition in the Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. April 28;

April 29: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m. in Northen Recital Hall;

April TBA: “Gallantry: A Soap Opera Opera” performances in the Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; and

April TBA: Spring jazz concert in Northen Recital Hall.

“We have some exciting shows and concerts in store for this year, and we`re excited to experience that in-person connection with an audience again,” Crandall said.