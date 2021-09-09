WT Piehl Lecture to explore connection between dyslexia, ADHD

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Center for Learning Disabilities is set to hold the 10th annual Helen Piehl Distinguished Lecture, which will feature a special education expert and explore the connection between dyslexia and ADHD on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

The release stated, Dr. Rick Lavoie, author, educator and expert in children with special needs, will present “Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorders: Exploring and Explaining the Link,” on Zoom.

“This is an exciting opportunity to hear about some useful strategies to improve desirable behavior and decrease challenging behavior in students,” said Dr. Mikyung Shin, assistant professor of education. “Dr. Lavoie will discuss the most current research on the connection between these two disorders and offer motivational and academic strategies to cope with them.”

According to WT, Lavoie has often spoken about the connection between the two diagnosis.

“What we tend to do is treat one problem or the other when we really need to treat both of them together,” he said. “Generally, children are fighting a battle on a couple of fronts, and parents need to understand that.

“The inability to read can cause emotional and behavioral problems,” Lavoie explained. “Kids go to school for a living. That’s their job and their entire identity. Success in school is based on reading, so when a child is failing at being able to read, it can have a developmental effect on kids.”

Lavoie explained that the lecture will include specific strategies for parents to use when their child is struggling in school because of dyslexia and other attention problems.

The release stated, “The Center for Learning Disabilities was established to meet the needs of students with learning disabilities and their parents, as well as assisting teachers in understanding disabilities and possible strategies to help students cope and learn in the classroom.”

“Our goal is to enrich the education of both our students at WT, who will be teachers, and those teachers who are already out in area schools,” said Puff Niegos, CLD founder. “We all work together with parents to provide an educational team to help our students become successful.”

To register for the lecture click here. The fee is $10 for parents and professionals, $25 for ALTA continuing education credits, and free for students.