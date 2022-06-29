CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— West Texas A&M University and Weatherford College signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday, which is expected to expand educational opportunities for undergraduate students looking at graduate school.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M, the agreement is expected to assist qualified students in Weatherford College’s bachelor of applied arts and sciences in organizational leadership program with their application and admission to graduate programs at WT.

Weatherford College will provide contact information for eligible students each semester, advise its students of opportunities in graduate studies at WT, work on joint marketing efforts with WT and collaborate with WT faculty to ensure a smooth transition for its students, according to the release.

“We at Weatherford College are honored to enter this agreement with a graduate institution as prestigious as West Texas A&M University,” Tod A. Farmer, president of Weatherford College, said. “Our WC graduates will now have the seamless opportunity to earn a world-class graduate school education at WT. The commitment to excellence and focus on student success and that our two institutions share makes us natural institutional partners.”

WT will provide Weatherford College students access to graduate advisers and provide individualized application support, financial aid and scholarship counseling,and other hands-on experience.

“WT has set the goal of becoming the most transfer-friendly university in Texas,” Walter V. Wendler, president of WT, said. “This partnership provides more opportunities for students to serve the region, the State of Texas, and beyond. We are proud to be the next step in a student’s educational and research journey in pursuit of earning a graduate degree.”

Applicants must meet the requirements of admission and deadlines for entrance into the applicable graduate program at WT. Some leveling coursework may be required depending on the specific pathway.