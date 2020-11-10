WT Partnering with Canyon, InVision Hotel Group for new on-campus hotel

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announces they have broken ground on the construction of a new, on-campus hotel. The project will officially begin in Jan. with a projected Nov. 2021 completion.

WTAMU says InVision Hotel Group will construct a new Hampton Inn and Suites on University property at 3401 Fourth Ave.

“We believe that, given the way the University has been growing in the last 10 years and with the lack of new hotels in Canyon, partnering now with WT and the City of Canyon will attract guests from all over,” said Pritesh Bhakta, co-owner of InVision Hotel Group.

The new, four-story Hampton Inn will feature about 90 rooms and suites, an expanded banquet and conference room, an outdoor area for picnics, a pool and a bar, Bhakta said.

The project began after a feasibility study was commissioned by the Canyon Economic Development Corp., said Evelyn Ecker, CEDC executive director.

“We invested in the lodging feasibility study several years ago, realizing the growth in the community, especially WT. The result of the study validated the need for additional lodging,” Ecker said. “This new Hampton Inn will allow more people to stay in Canyon and enjoy our community.”

“We’ve been needing this,” echoed Roger Remlinger, executive director of the Canyon Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for us to bring in more tourism, both in our city and at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. We’re excited for this new partnership.”

WTAMU says, the agreement calls for InVision to pay an annual rental fee to lease the ground from WT for the next 35 years.

“This is a good partnership not only for the University, but also for the City of Canyon,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. “Bringing in another hotel will increase the hotel occupancy tax collected by the city, which in turn will benefit the University and other entities around the community.”

West Texas A&M University says a focus on community life is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

