CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is set to feature South Korean piano soloist Minkyoung Song for an upcoming WT Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, according to a press release from WT’s Communications Department.

Song will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in the Mary Northen Recital Hall. WT detailed that Song came to WT in January 2021 to pursue her master’s degree after a trip to her home country in May 2019. The WT musicians performed at the University of Suwon, Changwon National University, and International Performing Arts Center in Seoul.

In addition, Song attended a master class by Dr. Choong-ha Nam, WT professor of piano, and applied to study at WT “on the encouragement” of her adviser at Suwon, WT explained.

“I came here because I wanted to study in a wider world that I had never seen and experienced before,” Song said. “I thought that at WT, I would be able to study music to my heart’s content as well as learn more about other cultures.”

“She is serious about developing her skills as a musician and pianist to the highest degree possible and never shies from trying out and assimilating new ideas and exploring the music deeply,” Nam said. “New possibilities of color, voicing, phrasing and subtle nuances seem to excite her immensely, and exploring them with her and seeing her musicianship flourish has been wonderfully gratifying.”

WT added that William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony,” will also be featured in the concert.

“This piece employs the blues in an orchestral setting to present four perspectives on the Black experience in the U.S — longing, sorrow, humor and aspiration,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, Lilith Brainard Professor of Music, director of orchestral activities and associate director of WT’s School of Music.

“The music is alternately festive, thoughtful and heartfelt, but always engaging. Anyone new to Still’s music will recognize a style similar to Gershwin’s,” Bartley concluded.