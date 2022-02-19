CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A South Korean graduate piano student at West Texas A&M University will be the featured soloist for an upcoming WT symphony orchestra concert.

Minkyoung Song will perform the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the orchestra at its concert, set for 7:30 PM on February 19th in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Admission is free.

Song came to WT in January 2021 to pursue her master’s degree following a trip by eight WT faculty members and six students to her home country in May 2019.

The WT musicians performed at the University of Suwon, Changwon National University, and the International Performing Arts Center in Seoul.