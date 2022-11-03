CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that WT opera is set to stage Dominick Argento’s “Postcard from Morocco” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s campus.

“I did this as a student at Boston University, and it was the scariest thing I’d ever done,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music and WT Opera director.

The opera will be based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s “A Child’s Garden of Verses,” as it details wayward travelers in a train station in the 1930s. The travelers did not realize that the station was in another realm and a puppet master began to transform them into “mindless automatons,” officials noted.

“There’s no real plot until the last 20 minutes or so, and then it all goes crazy,” said King, a junior musical theatre major from Pearland. “This is probably the most unusual show people will ever see, and there are so many quirky, unforgettable characters.”

The opera will showcase the musical stylings of Dominick Argento who pulled inspiration from different genres of music including cabaret, operetta, and jazz.

“I’ve never done a show like this,” said Taylor Lindley, a graduate student in vocal performance from Pampa. “I’m really excited to get out of my comfort zone and try something different.”

Cast members include WT students from Amarillo, Nashville, Oklahoma and more.

Tickets will be $15 while WT students with a Buff Gold card will get in for free.