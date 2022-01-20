WT Opera to present Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’ production

The Queen of the Night (Erin Hinds, center left) faces off with Sarastro (Evan Hample, center right) in WT Opera’s “The Magic Flute.” Also pictured, from left, are Codi Hittson, Chloe Ridolfo, Shannon Burr, Mitchell Hernandez and Zachary Todd. Courtesy West Texas A&M University.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Opera is inviting the public to come see a staging of the beloved classic, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Magic Flute” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

According to a WT news release, tickets are $15 for the public and free for WT faculty, staff and students with a BuffGold card.

“This opera is dear to my heart,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor in WT’s School of Music. “I’ve performed in it many times personally, and it’s ideal for the young voices we have in our program. Mozart is great for voices that are still developing, and this also will provide the students experience in singing in a foreign language — German, in this case.”

WT added that the production will feature a collaboration with WT Dance and will include English supertitles, according to Beckham-Turner, while Keith Chamber, director of the New Amsterdam Opera in New York City, will be the guest conductor.

The release detailed the story stating that “Prince Tamino (Francesco DiLello) is sent on a quest by the Queen of the Night (Erin Hinds) to rescue her daughter, Pamina (Hailey Arnold), from the sorcerer Sarastro (Evan Hample). With the help of the titular instrument and irrepressible birdcatcher Papageno (Conner Nall), Tamino finds Pamina, but soon learns that all is not what it appears.”

“It’s so much fun,” said Hinds, a sophomore vocal performance and music education double major from Amarillo. “This is my first time being a lead in an opera, so I love watching all of the parts come together.”

Nall, a senior music education major from Canyon, explained his reason for wanting to be in the play and how acting at WT has made him a better performer.

“When I got involved two years ago, I didn’t think I would be where I am today. This role has really helped develop me as an artist,” Nall said. “Now, I want to pursue a career in performance, and that’s thanks to (Beckham-Turner).”

To check out a full list of students that the performance will feature, including chorus members and the ensemble cast, click here.

For tickets, call 806-651-2810 or visit showtix4u.com/events/wtamu.